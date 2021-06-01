Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

