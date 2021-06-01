Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 125.76%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

