Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 125.76%.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.