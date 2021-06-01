adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $183.37 on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $186.81. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.51.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is 105.69%.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

