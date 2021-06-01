ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA stock remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Tuesday. 3,298,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

