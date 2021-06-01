Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is 1776 Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 12.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.08 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.88 and its 200 day moving average is $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

