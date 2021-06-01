Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.