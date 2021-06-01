Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

