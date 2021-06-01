Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

