Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AFRM opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $131,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

