Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN traded up C$0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$784.88 million and a PE ratio of -2,790.00. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.