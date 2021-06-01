Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $139.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

