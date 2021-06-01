Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $83.71 and a one year high of $139.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

