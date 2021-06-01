Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

