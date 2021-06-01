Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 5,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,394. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

