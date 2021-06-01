Agrolot (AGLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $295.00

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded 65% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Agrolot has a total market capitalization of $62.13 and approximately $295.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrolot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrolot has traded 75% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00303311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00191744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01004720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Agrolot Profile

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 coins. Agrolot’s official website is agrolot.io . Agrolot’s official message board is steemit.com/@agrolot . Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrolot

