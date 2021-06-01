Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

