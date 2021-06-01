Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

