Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 39 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2020, its total net proven reserves were 641 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 842 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.