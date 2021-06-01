Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.73

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.12. The company has a market cap of £91.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.15.

Get Albion Technology & General VCT alerts:

About Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Technology & General VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.