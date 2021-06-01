Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.73

Albion Technology & General VCT Plc (LON:AATG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AATG stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Albion Technology & General VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.12. The company has a market cap of £91.51 million and a PE ratio of -20.15.
About Albion Technology & General VCT
