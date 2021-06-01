Aleph.im Trading 96.5% Higher This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $40.79 million and $4.66 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00082388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.45 or 0.01025579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.54 or 0.09964044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00091704 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,259,533 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

