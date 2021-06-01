Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
ARE opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13.
In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
