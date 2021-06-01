Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

ARE opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

