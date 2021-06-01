Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.