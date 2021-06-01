ALL BEST ICO Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $11,417.77 and $8.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 90,825,425.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.01014334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.09854736 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

