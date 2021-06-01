Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of ALNA stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

