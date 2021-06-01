Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Up 36.8% in May

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

