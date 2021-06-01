Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.79 million.

ATEC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 508,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660 and have sold 99,072 shares valued at $1,609,412. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

