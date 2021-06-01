Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,876 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.48. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

