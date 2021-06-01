Alps Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 31.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 284,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 68,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

