Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $334,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,559 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,676 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.