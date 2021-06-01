Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

