Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

