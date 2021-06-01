Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,432. Amcor has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

