American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.68

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Assets Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 95,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after acquiring an additional 135,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

