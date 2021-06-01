American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

