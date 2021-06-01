American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Up 32.9% in May

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the April 29th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

