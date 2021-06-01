American International Group Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 160,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

