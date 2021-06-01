American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

