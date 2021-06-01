American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,065 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.