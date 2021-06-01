American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

