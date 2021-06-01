Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.