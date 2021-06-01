Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,648. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

