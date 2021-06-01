Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $237.02. 37,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,042. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.91. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

