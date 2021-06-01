Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASYS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ASYS stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.