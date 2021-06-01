Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANXGF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

