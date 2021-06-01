Analysts Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to Announce $5.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce earnings per share of $5.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $3.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $20.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.75 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after buying an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $55.79 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

