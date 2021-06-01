Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. JD.com reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899,051. JD.com has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

