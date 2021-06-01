Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.34. Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,592. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.87. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

