Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. WestRock posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

