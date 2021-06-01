Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,912,932.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,013 shares of company stock worth $18,455,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,482. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $120.44. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.