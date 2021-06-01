Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,087,544.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 169,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.