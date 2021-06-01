Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 164.00. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

