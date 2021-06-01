Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

NYSE:UHS opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $162.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

